Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.

BHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 82,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

