Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Cut by Analyst

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.79.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

