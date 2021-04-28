Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Reduced by Analyst

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on REXR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.95, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $57.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 170,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

