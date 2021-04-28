Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

STNG stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 20.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $956,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $721,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

