Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PNR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

NYSE:PNR opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $65.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

