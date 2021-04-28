Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Southwest Airlines Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Shares of LUV opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 43,467 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

