Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%.

TSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush downgraded TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,895 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.