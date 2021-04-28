QANplatform Price Reaches $0.0620 on Exchanges (QARK)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. During the last week, QANplatform has traded down 41.2% against the US dollar. QANplatform has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $4,975.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QANplatform coin can now be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QANplatform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00066201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00020404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $462.83 or 0.00843538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00065593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00096809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,378.76 or 0.07980613 BTC.

QANplatform Profile

QARK is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 coins. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform . QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly switch to QANplatform or build software applications and run business processes on blockchain by providing a powerful software toolkit. The QAN blockchain platform toolkit includes: open-source code, private and public blockchain, easy setup, fast deployment, simple migration, multi-language development, online developer academy, community support, fast data transactions, low hardware and energy cost, quantum computing resistant security QARK is an ERC-20 Ethereum utility token, an essential part of QAN's platform, with the following functions: Generic smart contract developers get QARK after their code is being reused by the Specific Smart Contract Developers. All developers pay for their smart contract deployment in QARK. Specific smart contract developers pay a fraction of the full price as a license fee to the Generic Smart Contract Developers in QARK. Validator pays a deposit fee in QARK to enter the pool of validators who have the right to validate the following block. Full node providers get a reward in QARK for giving access to their storage for the blocks to be validated (tokens generated by the network), in proportion to the storage actually used by the blocks. Smart contract users pay for transaction fees. Fees are fixed in FIAT, long term predictable. (All operations which modify data require payment of a transaction fee.) “

Buying and Selling QANplatform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QANplatform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QANplatform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QANplatform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.