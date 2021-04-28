QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Short Interest Update

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of QC stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,980. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. QC has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.45.

QC Company Profile

QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.

