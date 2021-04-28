Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $263.70 million-$298.86 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.57 million.

Several research firms recently commented on QIWI. Sberbank CIB upgraded shares of Qiwi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiwi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Qiwi has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.83.

Get Qiwi alerts:

Qiwi stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,828. The firm has a market cap of $676.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. Qiwi has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $20.84.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The credit services provider reported $40.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $46.69 by ($6.37). The business had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. Qiwi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 30.61%. Analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.99%.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.