Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $198.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $201.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

