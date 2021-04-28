QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Issues Earnings Results

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. QTS Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.940-3.040 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.94-3.04 EPS.

NYSE:QTS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,632. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.43 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,013 shares of company stock worth $1,989,557. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

