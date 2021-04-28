Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Cap of $1.38 Billion

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $13.99 or 0.00026011 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $1.38 billion and $659.17 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,357,116 coins and its circulating supply is 98,323,313 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

