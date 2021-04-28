Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $14.31 on Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $789.16 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.31 or 0.00026077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 179.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000722 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,355,084 coins and its circulating supply is 98,321,281 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

