QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.550-1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.10 billion-$7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.11 billion.QUALCOMM also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.55-1.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,656,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408,728. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

