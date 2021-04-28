Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.030–0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.32 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.130–0.110 EPS.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.59.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.