Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.28.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $594,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

