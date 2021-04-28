Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

NYSE XM opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

