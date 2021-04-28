Quant Price Up 2.2% This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.28 or 0.00075453 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $498.38 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quant has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002831 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002833 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

