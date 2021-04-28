Quantum Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:QTMM) Short Interest Down 70.7% in April

Quantum Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:QTMM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the March 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,293,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Quantum Materials stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,996. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Quantum Materials has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Quantum Materials Company Profile

Quantum Materials Corp., a nanotechnology company, designs, develops, produces, and supplies quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles in the United States. The company's products are used for a range of applications in the televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors.

