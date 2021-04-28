Quantum Solar Power Corp. (OTCMKTS:QSPW) Short Interest Update

Quantum Solar Power Corp. (OTCMKTS:QSPW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 471.4% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QSPW stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04. Quantum Solar Power has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

About Quantum Solar Power

Quantum Solar Power Corp., a development stage company, develops and commercializes solar power technology in Canada. It is involved in the research, development, and marketing of solar power generation devices utilizing its Next Generation Device technology for photovoltaic devices that do not use silicon or other rare earth elements.

