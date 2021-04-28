Quark (QRK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $444.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Quark has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $444.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quark has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

