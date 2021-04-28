QuarkChain Achieves Market Cap of $189.79 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $189.79 million and $6.28 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00065360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.58 or 0.00858527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00064916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00096868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,321.74 or 0.07952185 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

