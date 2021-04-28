QuickSwap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.65 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 381.2% higher against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $121.88 million and approximately $11.65 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for about $762.93 or 0.01398224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00273967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $569.71 or 0.01044105 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00707545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00025443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,528.86 or 0.99935406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.