Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $374 million-$376 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.70 million.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.00 and a 200 day moving average of $191.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel has a 52 week low of $105.93 and a 52 week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Research analysts predict that Quidel will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Quidel from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.00.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,699.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

