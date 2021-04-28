Quilter (LON:QLT) Trading 0.8% Higher

Quilter plc (LON:QLT) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 162.55 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 161.40 ($2.11). 4,252,760 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 3,514,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.10 ($2.09).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 186 ($2.43) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.42. The stock has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 32.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.00. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

Quilter Company Profile (LON:QLT)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

