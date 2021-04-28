QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QMCI stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. QuoteMedia has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

QMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuoteMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on shares of QuoteMedia in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

