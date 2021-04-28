Quotient Technology (QUOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Quotient Technology has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $142.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.91 million. On average, analysts expect Quotient Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $80,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,672,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,206,132.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,517,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

