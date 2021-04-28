R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

NYSE RRD traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 94,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,455. The company has a market capitalization of $346.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $6.16.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

