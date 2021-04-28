R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.
NYSE RRD traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 94,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,455. The company has a market capitalization of $346.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $6.16.
