Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 329,455 shares.The stock last traded at $14.73 and had previously closed at $15.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RADI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $9,242,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $5,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

