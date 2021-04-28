Radix 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.16 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Radix coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. Radix has a total market cap of $113.77 million and $2.16 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radix has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00065644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.22 or 0.00863563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00096759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.31 or 0.07910770 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

