Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,825 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.0% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,357,947. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $147.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -599.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

