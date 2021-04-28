Radnor Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,514,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.17. 70,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.06 and its 200-day moving average is $194.86. The firm has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.