Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Newmont by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.29. The stock had a trading volume of 174,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

