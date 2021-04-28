Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exelon by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,969,000 after buying an additional 4,025,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,621,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,880,000 after buying an additional 2,123,316 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its position in shares of Exelon by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,151,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,068,000 after buying an additional 1,593,993 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.33. 148,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,158,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

