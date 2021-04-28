Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,097 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,825,000 after acquiring an additional 332,087 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in Corteva by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,299,000 after acquiring an additional 249,837 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.57. 26,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,152. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.76.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.