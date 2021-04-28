Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Diageo makes up 0.7% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.67. 3,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,082. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.48. The company has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $183.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.5348 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

