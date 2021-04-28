Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,112 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.0% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.41. The company had a trading volume of 409,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377,720. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

