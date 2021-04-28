Radnor Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,442 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $58.15. The stock had a trading volume of 767,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,176,232. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average is $46.69. The company has a market cap of $246.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

