Radnor Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Garmin by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Garmin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Garmin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Garmin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,095,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,086,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

NASDAQ GRMN traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $142.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.02.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.