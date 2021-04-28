Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 13,944 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,944 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.2% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 35.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $79,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $92,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.32. 27,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $93.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.14.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

