Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 21,904 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,904 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 2.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.55.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.64. The company had a trading volume of 87,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,280. The company has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $203.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.