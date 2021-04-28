Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 26,100 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 0.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 920,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

BAM stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,879. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,238.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.