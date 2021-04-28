Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,039.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 833,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,943,000 after purchasing an additional 806,717 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 228,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 95,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 30.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.23.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PM traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $94.39. 54,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.