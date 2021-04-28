Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 7,061 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.2% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.28.

CB traded down $4.25 on Wednesday, hitting $162.35. 32,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,599. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

