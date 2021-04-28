Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

NYSE IFF traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

