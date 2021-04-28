Radnor Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after buying an additional 33,138 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE WSM traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.64. 7,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,565. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $188.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.25 and a 200 day moving average of $126.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.