RAI Finance (RAI) Price Hits $1.75 on Exchanges

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded up 2% against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00003207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $63.85 million and approximately $12.24 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00274861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $562.56 or 0.01028234 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00025827 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.03 or 0.00716532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,062.70 or 1.00641635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,386,857 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

