Raiden Network Token (RDN) Market Capitalization Tops $50.58 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $50.58 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 coins. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

