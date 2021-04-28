Rally Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.15 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. During the last week, Rally has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001514 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $112.16 million and $2.15 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00061581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.07 or 0.00275338 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.31 or 0.01032134 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00026523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.87 or 0.00712388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,717.35 or 0.99726350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,983,050 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

